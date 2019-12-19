HOUSTON — A woman died in a house fire Wednesday at a residence in northeast Harris County, according to authorities.

Officials said the woman was the only victim found in the home in the 13800 block of Terlin Street.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and the deadly incident is under investigation.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Elderly woman found dead after house fire in Spring

RELATED: Two people burned, pets feared dead in multi-million dollar mansion fire in The Woodlands

RELATED: 1 dead in Second Ward house fire