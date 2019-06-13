THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Two workers, putting the finishing touches on renovating a multi-million dollar mansion near The Woodlands were seriously hurt when the home caught fire. A spokesperson for The Woodlands Fire Department tells KHOU 11 News the two injured men had made it out of the burning home by the time firefighters arrived.

Sources say one of the men, in his mid-30s, had burns to more than 30 percent of his body. A witness says that man jumped into the home's backyard pool to put out the flames burning his body. He was flown by Life Flight to the Texas Medical Center.

The fire at the giant home on Palmer Crest Court started just before 5:30 Thursday afternoon. Battalion Chief James Washington says it appears the front of the home suffered more damaged than the rear but he didn't know where the fire started.

According to sources, the second injured worker wasn't hurt as bad, also taken to the Texas Medical Center, but by ambulance. We're told he had burns to his hands.

Chief Washington told reporters at the scene when firefighters got there the fire was already so intense they couldn't go inside the home.

A woman, pet sitting for the family who owns the home, says she left just minutes before the fire started, adding she did smell "vapors". That woman was tending to the family's dog and cat, the homeowners were in Austin. She fears the pets died in the massive fire.

According to neighbors, this is the second time this family has lost everything to a house fire. 12 to 15 years ago a charging golfcart burned down the same family's home, according to people who spoke with KHOU 11 News.

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office will handle the investigation into how the fire started, one that the fire marshal says could take days if not weeks.

