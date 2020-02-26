HOUSTON — A local woman accused of stealing the identity of billionaire Tilman Fertitta may have targeted at least a dozen other victims— including Walmart heir Alice Walton, according to the Harris County Pct. 1 Constables Office.

Stephanie Hunter, 27, was arrested in early February after an investigation in the Spring area. She’s facing charges of fraud and making a false statement to obtain credit.

Authorities were alerted to the alleged identity theft by Tilman Fertitta, who filed a complaint. Fertitta said Lifelock notified him that someone opened an account in his name at Capital One Bank.

Deputy constables discovered in late 2019 the suspect opened a $15,000 line of credit at the bank and a $5,000 line of credit at Conns. Hunter told investigators even though she tried to buy furniture and other items using the credit, she never actually purchased anything.

Constable deputies said additional charges are pending.

If you have information related to this case, please contact deputy Russell Womble at russell.womble@cn1.hctx.net.

