Why does Houston have a stray animal problem?

HOUSTON — Headlines like this one about stray dogs roaming Houston's streets are all too common, highlighting the city's stray animal issue. It's especially evident in animal shelters throughout the Greater Houston area, which are facing challenges like declining adoptions and increasing animal intake, along with staffing shortages due to the pandemic.

In the video above, KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith discussed the problem and its solutions with Kerry McKeel of Best Friends Animal Society. The organization is hosting a "Foster Rally" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28..

How you can help

ADOPT: A number of animal shelters in the Greater Houston area are at capacity with pets up for adoption.

FOSTER: If you can foster an animal for 2 to 3 weeks, that helps free up space at the shelters. Best Friends is holding a "Foster Rally" on Aug. 28 to help connect potential foster parents with animals that need a temporary home. You can also fill out an online foster application here.

ANIMAL SURRENDERS: If you plan on surrendering your animal or if you have found a stray, you may want to consider letting a shelter vaccinate the animal and continue to hold the animal in your home for three to five days to maximize vaccine protection.