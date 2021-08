Life Flight landed at a nearby church parking lot to take the man to the hospital.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — There is heavy police presence in northwest Harris County early Thursday where a man was reportedly attacked by two loose dogs.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office stated an "elderly male" was hurt in the 4300 block of Queens Retreat Drive, which is not far from Veterans Memorial and Bammel North Houston.

Life Flight landed at a nearby church parking lot to take the man to the hospital.

No further details were immediately released.