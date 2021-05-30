Watch Live: George Floyd Commemorative Concert in Houston

The celebration commemorates one year since his death.

HOUSTON — The Houston community has come together Sunday for a commemorative concert honoring George Floyd.

The concert, which is being held live at the Fountain of Praise Church, will feature appearances from U.S. lawmakers, award-winning music artists and members of the Floyd family.

The concert is being streamed through the church's YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

You can watch it live below

Organizers said the concert marks one year since Floyd's death and the modern civil rights movement it sparked.

Special appearances: