Watch Live: George Floyd Commemorative Concert in Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston community has come together Sunday for a commemorative concert honoring George Floyd.
The concert, which is being held live at the Fountain of Praise Church, will feature appearances from U.S. lawmakers, award-winning music artists and members of the Floyd family.
The concert is being streamed through the church's YouTube channel and other social media platforms.
You can watch it live below
Organizers said the concert marks one year since Floyd's death and the modern civil rights movement it sparked.
Special appearances:
- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
- Stacey Abrams
- Tamika Mallory
- Tamela Mann
- Tina Knowles-Lawson
- Kierra Sheard
- Leela James
- Trae Tha Truth
- Stokley Williams (Mint Condition)
- Rhonda Ross
- John P. Kee
- MAJOR, Rhonda Mclemore
- Se7en
- Nakitta Clegg-Foxx
- Isaac
- Carree
- Joshua Rodgers
- Shareeduh Mcgee, (President, George Floyd Foundation)
- Dr. Remus E. Wright (Senior Pastor)
- Mia K. Wright Co-Pastor,
- Pastor Jamal Bryant
- Gene Moore with Kyle Turne
- JaiCei
- The Phillip
- Hall Singers
- The George Floyd Ensemble and more