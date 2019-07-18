ROSENBERG, Texas — A charter bus crashed into a concrete divider on the Southwest Freeway early Thursday morning, impacting northbound traffic.

There were unconfirmed reports of multiple people injured, but the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. at the exit for Highway 36 in the City of Rosenberg.

Views from Air 11 show the front end of the Transportes Del Norte bus was crushed, but the bus was still upright. It appeared the bus crashed into the divider for the exit in a construction zone.

Charter bus crash in Rosenberg

Air 11

There are unconfirmed reports that at least six people were injured, but so far police have not commented on the crash.

The exit for Highway 36 is closed as of 6:30 a.m. but the freeway's two mainlanes remain open at this time. Traffic is slow in the area due to rubbernecking.

