Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restuarants to close its doors Friday

HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose/River Oaks area are closing.

After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property.

Their doors will close for good on Friday.

The plot of land will be repurposed into a new dining destination that will be dubbed the "Harlow District" this fall.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired in July 2020.

The new dining destination will cover the same block as its predecessor, which stretched from West Dallas to West Clay. In addition, the area will include the Printing Museum and The HAY Center building, known to some as the old American Legion building.

“We would like to thank our amazing family, friends, guests, and staff for the past 45 years. We are so proud of what we have accomplished over the years. We are excited to see the new venues created within the establishments that hold so many of our cherished memories,“ Mary Mandola said.

She's Vincent's wife. They also have daughters -- Vinceanne Mandola and Dana Mandola Corbett.

The creation of the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants started with Vincent "Bubba" Mandola and his wife Mary who first opened Nino's in 1977. One small quaint restaurant quickly grew into a city block of Tuscan and Sicilian-inspired venues.

The couple had two daughters who joined the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants empire in the early 90s when they were fresh out of college.

Bubba, a Vietnam war veteran, passed away in July 2020 at the age of 77 from heart failure.