Family of Vincent 'Bubba' Mandola speak of the late Houston restaurant pioneer's legacy on social media

“I never thought in a million years I would be writing this right now but life doesn’t always go the way you want it to,” his granddaughter Julia Corbett said on social media. “If you know me, you know he was a huge part of my life. My Papa was the most witty, kind hearted, absolute caring, and strongest person I’ve ever known...I’m beyond proud to be his granddaughter. Please hug your loved ones and tell them you love them! I know he’s up in Heaven cooking everyone a meannn pasta dish. In loving memory of my Papa, Vincent Mandola, may you Rest In Peace and be with us always until we meet again . ”