Viewers have contacted the KHOU 11 News Verify team about a viral social media post condemning a national gas station chain.

The post claims a Pilot Flying J in Amarillo removed its American flag, so foreign customers would not be offended.

The Facebook post has gone viral over the last month, prompting some people to boycott the chain.

However, a Pilot Flying J spokesperson says the story is “inaccurate” and “absolutely false”.

Stephanie Meyers explained the flag wasn’t raised at the store in Amarillo, because the pole was broken.

“Our flag pole at store #436 in Amarillo, Texas is now repaired and the flag is flying high. We are repairing all damaged flag poles to ensure the American flag is properly flown with the respect it deserves and according to military protocol. Pilot Flying J remains dedicated to honoring our country, its Veterans and the American Flag throughout our locations - whether that’s a flag inside the store or outside on a pole,” said Myers.

The company shared a picture of the repaired flag pole in Amarillo on Facebook.

