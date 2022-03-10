A Vanessa Guillen documentary is coming to Netflix

"I Am Vanessa Guillen" will premiere on Netflix in November. The Houston native was an Army recruit who was murdered at Fort Hood in 2020.

HOUSTON — Netlfix will release a new documentary on the life of slain U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen later this fall.

"I Am Vanessa Guillen" will share how Guillen went from a 20-year-old Houston woman with dreams of having a military career to being murdered in April 2020. Guillen's remains were discovered on June 30, 2020.

The documentary is set to air on Nov. 17.

Director Christy Wegener said the documentary will also shed light on how Guillen's death sparked historic military reform and how they've handled reports of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

"At the core, this is a story about overcoming the greatest odds imaginable in the name of family, love and justice," Wegener said. "This is David vs. Goliath on steroids."

Prior to her death, Guillen told family members she was sexually harassed by a superior in her unit. Guillen's family said Vanessa never reported it for fear of retaliation, and they claim she had suicidal thoughts as she struggled to cope.

Back in August, Guillen's family filed a lawsuit seeking $35 million in damages from the U.S. government.

“Nothing is going to bring her back," Vanessa's sister Mayra told KHOU 11 after filing the lawsuit. "I would truly wish to have her here than any of this but this is where we are today."

The lawsuit alleges that Guillen was the victim of sexual harassment, abuse, assault, rape, sodomy and wrongful death. It details two accounts of harassment during her time as a soldier.