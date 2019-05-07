ATASCOCITA, Texas — For the second time in 24 hours a Houston-area home was set on fire by fireworks that were improperly thrown away, investigators believe.

The latest incident occurred early Friday in Atascocita.

The fire department said they were called to a home on Yaupon Trail around 1 a.m. after a garage fire spread to a two-story home. It took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

Investigators with both Atascocita FD and the Harris County Fire Marshal believe the fire started when someone threw used fireworks into a trash can inside the garage.

OnSceneTV for KHOU 11

The night before another house fire happened under similar circumstances in Klein.

"We cannot stress enough the importance of proper disposal of used fireworks," said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. "Used fireworks should be soaked in water and placed in a location far away from your home, such as the curb of the street. By doing this, re ignition of the fireworks is greatly reduced."