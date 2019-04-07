A homeowner in the Klein area put used fireworks in a trash can on top of cardboard in a garage, igniting the fireworks and causing a house fire around midnight.

This happened in the 6500 block of Kodes Clay Street.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office recommends soaking all used fireworks with water before throwing them away.

"We cannot stress enough the importance of proper disposal of used fireworks," said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. "Used fireworks should be soaked in water and placed in a location far away from your home, such as the curb of the street. By doing this, re ignition of the fireworks is greatly reduced."

