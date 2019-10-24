HOUSTON, Texas — Construction along Cullen Boulevard is already underway.

A massive project will remake the major route through the University of Houston. It includes taking away some vehicular traffic lanes.

"That was a topic of discussion, as you can imagine,” said UH System Vice Chancellor David Oliver.

UH signed off on a plan to reduce traffic lanes in exchange for greater pedestrian and bicycle space on both sides of Cullen. New lighting and landscaping will also be added to what is, in essence, UH’s “front door.”

"We looked very closely at the traffic counts to ensure that we were not going to adversely affect traffic in the area,” said Oliver.

Cullen currently separates UH’s main campus from the football stadium and basketball arena.

Oliver said game-day safety was a driving force behind the project, which is funded in large part by $30 million pledged by Harris County Precinct One.

Eventually, improvements will stretch from North MacGregor at Brays Bayou all the way to the Gulf Freeway.

"A lot of the kids here ride bikes and stuff," said one student. "So, I think it’s pretty smart.”

UH sophomore Adal Cortez skateboards to and from class and believes improvements may encourage others to ditch their cars and trucks for alternate modes of transportation.

"We have these sidewalks, but, I mean, they’re kind of cramped already," said Cortez. "And, if there was like specific lanes where we share, definitely people will definitely start bringing their bikes, their skateboards, their scooters.”

Work is expected to last until the summer of 2021.

Officials said it will transform what’s been known as a commuter campus to one easier for others to navigate as well.

"That will, of course, help us in terms of pedestrian safety," said Oliver. "Which is one of the key things we worked to achieve with this project.”

Another big component of the project is one you won’t see on the surface.

It’s a new storm water drainage system that will go underneath the roadway.

Click here to learn more about the project.

