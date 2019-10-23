HOUSTON — The music that plays when the Astros are up to bat or to the mound gives you an idea of what they're like off the field.
Here's the 2019 list of walk-up songs.
Jose Altuve: "Firestone" by Kygo
Michael Brantley: "Walk Thru" by Rich Homie Quan
Alex Bregman: "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X
Robinson Chirinos: "Nothing Is Impossible" by Planetshakers
Gerrit Cole: "Gimme Shelter" by the Rolling Stones
Carlos Correa: "La Romana" by Bad Bunny
Chris Devenski: "Never Quit" by Benjah
Alydmys Diaz: "Rie Y Llora" by Celia Cruz
Yuli Gurriel: "No Mas Mantiras" (Remix) byJacob Forever
Will Harris: "The Man Comes Around" by Johnny Cash
Josh James: "Fireman" (Main) by Lil Wayne
Jake Marisnick: "Party Up" by DMX
Roberto Osuna: "La Player" by Zion & Lennox
Brad Peacock: "Smoke a Little Smoke" by Eric Church
Ryan Pressly: "Enemies" by Shinedown
Josh Reddick: "Also sprach Zarathustra: Sunrise" by Richard Strauss
Josh Reddick: "Thief" by Ookay
Hector Rondon: "Caro" by Bad Bunny
Joe Smith: "My Kinda Party" by Jason Aldean
George Springer: "Butterfly Effect" by Travis Scott
Justin Verlander: "Till I Collapse' by Eminem
