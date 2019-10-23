HOUSTON — The music that plays when the Astros are up to bat or to the mound gives you an idea of what they're like off the field.

Here's the 2019 list of walk-up songs.

Jose Altuve: "Firestone" by Kygo

Michael Brantley: "Walk Thru" by Rich Homie Quan

Alex Bregman: "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X

Robinson Chirinos: "Nothing Is Impossible" by Planetshakers

Gerrit Cole: "Gimme Shelter" by the Rolling Stones

Carlos Correa: "La Romana" by Bad Bunny

Chris Devenski: "Never Quit" by Benjah

Alydmys Diaz: "Rie Y Llora" by Celia Cruz

Yuli Gurriel: "No Mas Mantiras" (Remix) byJacob Forever

Will Harris: "The Man Comes Around" by Johnny Cash

Josh James: "Fireman" (Main) by Lil Wayne

Jake Marisnick: "Party Up" by DMX

Roberto Osuna: "La Player" by Zion & Lennox

Brad Peacock: "Smoke a Little Smoke" by Eric Church

Ryan Pressly: "Enemies" by Shinedown

Josh Reddick: "Also sprach Zarathustra: Sunrise" by Richard Strauss

Josh Reddick: "Thief" by Ookay

Hector Rondon: "Caro" by Bad Bunny

Joe Smith: "My Kinda Party" by Jason Aldean

George Springer: "Butterfly Effect" by Travis Scott

Justin Verlander: "Till I Collapse' by Eminem

Tap here to listen to the walk-up tunes.

