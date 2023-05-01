United Airlines hosting career fair for Houston-based jobs

HOUSTON — If you're looking for a job or thinking about changing careers, there's a job fair this week in Houston that you might want to check out.
United Airlines is hosting a career fair for a variety of jobs on Thursday, May 4, in north Houston.
- Flight attendants
- Customer service agents
- Ramp agents
- Facility maintenance technicians
- Ground maintenance technicians
Editor's note: The above video originally aired in January.
United Airlines career fair
When: Thursday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Hilton Houston North at 12400 Greenspoint Drive
United says it offers competitive wages and a number of benefits including a 401K, healthcare and travel benefits that give employees, their family and friends the opportunity to see the world.
The airline said it plans to add 3,000 new employees in Houston by 2026 and 50,000 nationwide in the coming years as part of its United Next growth plan.
United is already one of the region’s largest employers with over 12,000 team members.