United Airlines hosting career fair for Houston-based jobs

United is hosting a career fair Thursday for jobs that include fight attendants, customer service and ramp agents.

HOUSTON — If you're looking for a job or thinking about changing careers, there's a job fair this week in Houston that you might want to check out.

United Airlines is hosting a career fair for a variety of jobs on Thursday, May 4, in north Houston.

Flight attendants

Customer service agents

Ramp agents

Facility maintenance technicians

Ground maintenance technicians

United Airlines career fair

When: Thursday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Hilton Houston North at 12400 Greenspoint Drive

United says it offers competitive wages and a number of benefits including a 401K, healthcare and travel benefits that give employees, their family and friends the opportunity to see the world.

The airline said it plans to add 3,000 new employees in Houston by 2026 and 50,000 nationwide in the coming years as part of its United Next growth plan.