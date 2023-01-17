United Airlines' newly expanded Inflight Training Center can train 600 flight attendants a month

From an inflight decompression to an emergency landing, United Airlines’ newly expanded flight training facility teaches it all.

HOUSTON, Texas — United Airlines showed off its newly expanded Inflight Training Center Tuesday, which features a number of hands-on training areas that will hopefully get flight attendants ready to handle whatever situation may come up during a flight.

Even water landings, where flight attendants learn exactly what to do from inside the plane to out as the facility features a new 125,000-gallon pool and mock fuselage to practice a safe evacuation of a plane into the water.

It’s hands-on training you can’t learn from a textbook.

“Just being able to put it into action. To be able to jump into the water, to board a raft, to feel what it feels like to board a raft, to actually put a canopy up," United Airlines Specialist Curriculum Developer Jennifer Schauman said.

“For us, this facility really brings to life really what’s on paper when it comes to training," United Airlines Inflight Service Training Director Mo Quinn Mariano said.

Tuesday, the airline held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially opening the expanded facility. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee were in attendance.

"Things are continuing to happen out here at the intercontinental airport," Mayor Turner said.

“I am very grateful that United has taken this seriously," Congresswoman Jackson Lee said.

And going beyond safety, the facility also houses a cabin simulator so flight attendants can practice their customer service.

“We do customer boarding, we do de-escalating techniques, a lot with service as well," United Airlines Instructor Evaluator Specialist Norma Jean Rodriguez said.