Sheldon ISD: Investigation underway at C.E. King High School after bullets found in hallway

No injuries have been reported. The school is in secure mode while an investigation takes place.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two bullets were found at C.E. King High School Thursday morning, Sheldon ISD confirmed.

No injuries were reported, but the school immediately went to secure mode for an investigation. Secure mode means no one was let in nor out of the school building, but classes and activities continued as normal.

One of the bullets was found by a student in a hallway, the district said. It's unknown who located the other bullet.

