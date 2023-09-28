New tuition-free preschool opens in Houston

The tuition-free preschool was built on-site at New Hope Housing’s affordable housing complex on Reed Road.

HOUSTON — City leaders celebrated the grand opening of a new, tuition-free preschool in South Houston on Thursday.

Houston’s 4th Bezos Academy recently opened, and what’s unique about this one, it was built on-site at New Hope Housing’s affordable housing complex on Reed Road.

New Hope Housing has 11 communities that offer affordable living in conjunction with on-site services like health care and access to healthy foods, but the Reed Road complex is now the first to also offer education by partnering with Bezos Academy, a network of tuition-free preschools in under-resourced communities. The on-site preschool is available to both residents and non-residents for free, depending on your family income.

New Hope Housing is also available to anyone on a limited income.

“And your income is $50,000 a year or less, this is a wonderful place for you to live," said Joy Horak-Brown, president and CEO of New Hope Housing. "And now it's housing plus services, plus education."

“It feels like a match that was really meant to be because what New Hope Housing is doing is providing affordable housing to the same community that we want to provide tuition-free preschool to," Mike George, president of Bezos Academy said.

While there is a waiting list for both the Bezos Academies and New Hope Housing complexes here in Houston, both organizations say spots do regularly open up.

For more information on New Hope Housing, visit: https://newhopehousing.com/

For more information on Bezos Academy, visit: https://bezosacademy.org/schools/north-dallas-tx/