This new Houston area-affordable housing complex offers a food pantry and transportation assistance

The housing complex has 192 units -- 15 of those units would be dedicated to people transitioning from homelessness.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A new affordable housing complex in Channelview is not only offering people a place to stay but also providing its residents with food, transportation assistance and health services.

The complex has 192 units that include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with washer and dryer connections and energy-efficient appliances. Fifteen of those units would be dedicated to people transitioning from homelessness and 33 of those units will be for extremely low-income earning families.

The housing complex will provide a number of services to its residents, including:

Food pantry

Transportation assistance

Health services and programs

Child education

Adult supportive services such as tax prep and life skills training

Clubhouse/community center

Business center

Children's playground

Swimming pool with a sun deck

This housing complex is a $39.35 million investment project between Harris County Housing Authority, CVS Health and other investment partners.