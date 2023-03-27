This new Houston area-affordable housing complex offers a food pantry and transportation assistance

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A new affordable housing complex in Channelview is not only offering people a place to stay but also providing its residents with food, transportation assistance and health services.
The Hollows Apartments, located at 2212 Dell Dale St., is the site of former housing that was lost during Hurricane Harvey.
The complex has 192 units that include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with washer and dryer connections and energy-efficient appliances. Fifteen of those units would be dedicated to people transitioning from homelessness and 33 of those units will be for extremely low-income earning families.
The housing complex will provide a number of services to its residents, including:
- Food pantry
- Transportation assistance
- Health services and programs
- Child education
- Adult supportive services such as tax prep and life skills training
- Clubhouse/community center
- Business center
- Children's playground
- Swimming pool with a sun deck
This housing complex is a $39.35 million investment project between Harris County Housing Authority, CVS Health and other investment partners.
CVS Health invested $700,000 in the complex as part of the company's commitment "to increase access to safe, affordable housing to vulnerable communities to ultimately improve health outcomes."