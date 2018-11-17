HOUSTON – Rapper Travis Scott and his DJ, OG Chase B, opened a pop-up store in Rice Village Saturday.

The store is called Space and is located in the 2400 block of Rice Blvd.

It will be open from noon to 5 p.m. They are selling Astroworld tour merchandise and shoes from Travis Scott’s Nike collection.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper announced the pop-up shop on his Instagram after the start of his Astroworld Festival at NRG Park. The festival features mega stars Lil Wayne, Post Malone, Rae Sremmurd and Young Thug.

Me @ogchaseb always had this dreaming of opening a store in the city. We finally here SPACE 2019. Go by there before the festival 12-5.

This is the first event of its kind hosted by the rapper and producer, who was raised in Missouri City. Scott's latest record is named after the amusement park and in many aspects is an homage to the hometown.

Both Scott and Chase B said Space will be open for good in 2019.

