HOUSTON — Travis Scott announced the full music lineup for the ASTROWORLD Festival this weekend at NRG Park.

It features fellow mega stars Lil Wayne, Post Malone, Rae Sremmurd and Young Thug.

ASTROWORLD FEST TOMORROW AHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/OKJpywOiKA — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 16, 2018

This is the first event of its kind hosted by the rapper and producer, who was raised in Missouri City. Scott's latest record is named after the amusement park and in many aspects is an homage to the hometown.

The festival is happening at the 350-acre NRG Park, where patrons of the old Astroworld most likely parked before walking over the bridge.

Perennial chart-topping producer Metro Boomin along with renowned DJ and artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection Virgil Alboh, as well as Canadian rapper/model Tommy Genesis are also set to perform.

Up-and-coming emcees like Sheck Wes, Gunna, and Trippie Redd are also supposed to perform. All of those artists are touring with Scott as part of his nationwide “ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE” tour.

© 2018 KHOU