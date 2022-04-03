Friends, community remember transgender woman killed in SW Houston

Paloma Vasquez's friends said she fled violence against trans women in Honduras. They said she had only been in the U.S. a year.

HOUSTON, Texas — Friends of a transgender woman found shot and killed in southwest Houston last weekend are seeking justice.

The victim has since been identified as Paloma Vasquez. Her friends said Vasquez was shot and killed on Feb. 26 inside her apartment in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department is investigating.

Vasquez’s friends said her murder is one of many that have affected the trans community over the last year. They don’t want her death to be just another statistic.

Those who got a chance to meet her said she loved to make friends.

Ana Andrea Molina said Vasquez immigrated from Honduras to the United States only a year ago looking for a better life where she could be herself.

“She was fleeing the violence that Hispanic transgendered women in Latin America, primarily in Honduras, it’s one of the most violent countries for the trans community,” Molina said.

Molina is also the founder of Organización Latina de Trans en Texas.

She said the type of violence Vasquez was trying to get away from still found her.

Trans activist Eden Rose Torres said these types of crimes happen far too often.

“We are constantly on the lookout for who is around us because we know that just simply existing as a trans individual, as a trans human, puts a target on our backs,” Torres said.

Also, Torres wants to see LGBT+ organizations do their part to speak up about issues involving the trans community.

“Yes, there is a separation between gender identity and sexuality but we are in this community because we are a group of deeply marginalized people and right now trans Texans are fighting for our lives.”

Vasquez’s friends vow to live the life she always wanted.

“They’ve been violent toward us. They’ve hit us. They’ve murdered us. They’ve buried us,” Molina said. “But, they forget we’re seeds and we will grow and flourish.”

Houston Police is still searching for a suspect.

They said there were no signs of forced entry to the apartment where she was found.