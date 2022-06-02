Tent warehouse declared 'total loss' after massive fire in Galveston

No injuries were reported from the early morning fire at Tour de Tents that destroyed their warehouse.

GALVESTON, Texas — Multiple fire agencies were called out to a massive warehouse fire that destroyed a tent company Sunday morning.

The firefighters battled the massive blaze at Tour de Tents on 303 31st Street, which started at around 5:30 a.m. according to Galveston Fire Chief Charles Olsen.

When crews arrived on scene, flames were shooting through the roof of the warehouse.

After getting the blaze under control, the warehouse was declared a total loss. Olsen said it took crews about 2.5 hours to get the fire under control.

There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Olsen said there was no reason to suspect foul play.