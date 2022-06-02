3 brothers pulled from house fire which leaves 1 severely burned in east Houston

Arson units say they still don't know the cause of the fire that left two of the brothers injured.

HOUSTON — Three brothers were pulled from a house fire early Sunday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The house fire happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Wood Vista Drive in Northshore.

Officials say the three brothers were the only ones inside the house at the time of the fire.

One of the brothers was immediately transported to the hospital with severe burns. A second brother was treated for smoke inhalation. The third brother did not have any injuries.