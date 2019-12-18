HOUSTON — The toddler son of a Houston firefighter is recovering after being burned at the family’s home a couple weeks ago.

According to the family, 16-month-old Ayden Brown grabbed the handle of a pot of boiling water that was on the stove and it spilled on him. His parents want to warn other families to keep boiling pots on the back burners.

Ayden had to get a skin graft and spent several days in the hospital. He was fit with compression sleeves that help him recover. The sleeves are being funded by a Houston Fire Department effort.

Compression items can protect fragile skin and reduce scars. They also help with circulation of damaged tissue and reduce pain from burns.

