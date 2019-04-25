CYPRESS, Texas — Five Jiffy Lube employees in Cypress are wanted for allegedly doing fake vehicle inspections.

Constable Mark Herman’s Emissions Task Force Unit investigated the Jiffy Lube, also known as Allied Lube, in the 13000 block of Louetta Road.

During a five-day period, Hermann said the suspects failed to conduct the state-mandated safety inspections on several vehicles.

Edgar Alvarez, Samuel Gregory Kilpatrick, Jacob Levi Simmons, Jonathan Lionel Stephens and Austin Daniel Nichols are each charged with two counts of tampering with a government record.

“This type of criminal activity contributes to health threatening pollution. In addition, it affords the opportunity for unsafe vehicles to be driven on a public roadway due to not meeting the minimum safety standards,” Herman said.

Deputies are still looking for all five men.

