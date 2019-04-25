TROTWOOD, Ohio — An Ohio woman who has previously made headlines for her unique face tattoos was arrested again this week in southern Ohio.

According to Montgomery County Jail records, Alyssa Zebrasky, 27, was booked Tuesday by Trotwood police. Records say she was detained for charges based in Mahoning County.

Zebrasky's mugshot first made headlines last November for an obstructing justice arrest in Austintown, Ohio, where she and 23-year-old Logan Daugherty tried to flee police. Police said Zebrasky claimed to have a knife and became combative with officers, kicking and pulling away as she was handcuffed. Officers later found BB guns, knives and a pellet gun in the car.

Zebrasky was arrested less than a month later in Boardman on theft and drug charges after she was caught allegedly stealing from a Walmart. Police found a hypodermic needle, Methamphetamine and a Suboxone pill in Zebrasky's purse. She also had a warrant for her arrest for failing to appear in court on charges for the first incident.

