As one-year mark approaches, Uvalde city leaders ask for privacy

An open letter was signed by the mayor, county judge, sheriff and more.

UVALDE, Texas — As the one-year mark approaches, Uvalde city and county leaders are asking for privacy.

The letter, which was signed by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Sheriff Ruben Nolasco and others, said the community is still in mourning and they “ask for peace and privacy during what will be a very difficult time for many, especially our children.” They go on to write, “If you feel compelled to support the residents of Uvalde, please host something in your hometown in our honor.”

May 24, 2023 will mark one year since a gunman went into Robb Elementary School and killed 21 people, including 19 children.

The full text of the letter is below.

“As the one-year mark following the Robb Elementary School shooting approaches, our entire community of Uvalde, especially the families of the victims and survivors, continue to grieve, process the trauma and search for paths forward. We ask for peace and privacy during what will be a very difficult time for many, especially children.

"The Uvalde community continues to face the impact of that tragic day. Despite the overwhelming support and efforts to assist with the healing process, the past eleven months have been challenging. The licensed professionals at the Uvalde Together Resiliency Center and other local agencies will continue to provide free emotional support and counseling for anyone seeking it. We welcome and appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that if you feel compelled to support the residents of Uvalde, please host something in your hometown in our honor.