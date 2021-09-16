4 people, 2 dogs killed in family murder-suicide posted to social media, police near Corpus say

Police said a juvenile posted images on social media of family he said he killed and threatened to continue this violence at an area school before killing himself.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — A juvenile who posted images of his murdered family members on social media shot and killed himself in San Patricio County as authorities closed in on him late Wednesday night, according to Aransas Pass Police Department officials.

Aransas Pass PD officers started an investigation into threats made by the 15-year-old earlier in the day Wednesday. According to police, the kid posted images on social media of family members he killed and threatened to continue this violence at an area school.

Officers with Ingleside PD, the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office and Aransas Pass PD tracked the suspect down to an RV park in San Patricio County at about 11 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers asked the kid to come out, he refused, officers said. That's when officers said they heard a gunshot. Investigators said they went inside the RV and found four dead bodies and two dead dogs.

At this time, officials said they "remain confident there is no continuing threat to areawide students or staff."

Several area law enforcement agencies worked on this case including Texas DPS, San Patricio County Sheriff's Office, Aransas Pass PD and Ingleside PD.

Aransas Pass officials said they were notified of the gruesome images on social media by other juveniles within the group where the threat was made.

"Had it not been for their speedy action and continued support, we might well have been working on an even more tragic event later this morning. Thank you."

Aransas Pass ISD officials said the minor was not a student in their district and said there is no ongoing threat to the school there, but they will continue to work with law enforcement in the investigation.

If you, or someone you know, suffers from mental health-related issues or is contemplating suicide, please call 800-273-8255 (TALK) or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Support for people who are deaf and hard of hearing can be reached by calling 800-799-4889.