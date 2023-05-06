'The sky is the beginning' | Texas student graduates high school at 14 years old

The Texas teen is a second-degree black belt, editor of her school paper and can't even drive yet.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — One young woman is giving her mother yet another reason to be proud of her.

At just 14 years old, North Texas native Oforitsenere Bodunrin just graduated from high school in Arlington.

While she's not old enough for a driver's permit, she's already packing her bags for college. Oforitsenere is a second-degree black belt and also the editor of her school paper.

Her mother, Bawo, said her success is no surprise because she's been an overachiever since birth. By 2 years old, her mom says Oforitsenere knew how to read. By the age of 4, she already knew how to multiply.

"Normally you would say the sky is the limit," Bawo said. "For her, the sky is the beginning."

Oforitsenere's mom said she also had a good role model too because her older sister graduated high school at 14.

"She mirrored her sister," Bawo said. "So, everything her sister was doing, she wanted to do as well."