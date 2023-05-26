'I finally did it' | Klein High School senior graduates after surviving traumatic brain injury

Two years ago, Melissa's survival was her family's only concern.

KLEIN, Texas — Klein Memorial Stadium was packed Friday night for Klein High School's graduation ceremony.

Nearly a thousand graduates walked the stage, but for one graduate in particular, she thought this day would never come.

"Just feels like a movie at this point," said Melissa Green.

Two years ago, Green's survival was her family's only concern, her mom, Lisa Friels said.

“We were told that she had three days to live. She was in critical condition," Friels said.

Friels and her husband Ken had taken the family to Florida for a spring break vacation. Little did they know, their lives would soon change forever.

Green, who was 16 at the time, was riding a bike when she was hit by a car, sending her 17 feet into the air. The accident caused her to suffer a traumatic brain injury and seizures.

“We didn't know what the outcome would be. It's, it was scary," Friels said. "I knew if she was fighting, we were gonna make it."

She spent a month in the hospital before coming home to the Houston area. For the last two years, she's battled for every inch, both physically and mentally.

“It's exhausting. Kind of gets me irritated when I, like, forget a couple of things and, like, trying to remember it is just as hard," Green said.

In front of a packed house, she took the steps across the graduation stage that two years ago seemed impossible.

"I finally did it," she said. "Even though it felt like I wasn't, but I finally was able to make it to the point where I could walk across."

Green said she's still in physical therapy and is continuing to make progress. She hopes to one day become a traumatic brain injury therapist to help those who are going through what she did.