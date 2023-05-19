Texas AG Ken Paxton launches investigation into Texas Children's Hospital

HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced he is launching an investigation into Texas Children's Hospital.
Paxton said this is to find out whether they are "actively engaging in illegal behavior and performing gender transitioning procedures on children.”
It is not clear what illegal behavior Paxton is referring to. A bill was passed to ban gender-affirming care for children in Texas, but it does not go into effect until September.
He has also launched an investigation into Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin for the same reason.
