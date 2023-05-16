Houston Democratic representative draws criticism from own party for votes on controversial bills

The backlash comes after Thierry voted in favor of SB 14, which bans gender-affirming care treatment for transgender children.

HOUSTON — Censured Texas Rep. Shawn Thierry, who represents Houston's 146th House district, is currently facing criticism from Democrats.

The backlash comes after Thierry voted in favor of SB 14, which bans gender-affirming care treatment for transgender children. Thierry also voted in favor of HB 900, which critics call an attempted attack to erase LGBTQ books and Black stories.

“There are voices that need to be heard that certainly were not put into formulation when she made her 1st, 2nd and 3rd vote on SB 14 and HB 900, so we really do need her to come out and engage very promptly,” Art Pronin, the president of the Meyerland Area Democrats, said.

During a Meyerland Area Democrats Club meeting, Lisa Stanton, who has a trans daughter, brought the motion to censure Thierry.

Despite the pressure from her party, Thierry has put out statements and made a speech on the House floor backing her vote.

“As a thoughtful legislator, mother, woman of faith and child advocate I am making a decision to place the safety and well-being of all young people over the comfort of political expediency,” she said on the Texas House floor.

My statement on voting to raise the age to 18 for gender modification treatments and surgeries. #txlege pic.twitter.com/BmKdoSWH9i — Shawn Thierry (@ShawnieT146) May 13, 2023

Just four Democrats, Reps. Abel Herrero, Tracy King, Harold Dutton and Thierry, voted for the bill.

Houston Reps. Dutton and Thierry did not respond to requests for interviews.