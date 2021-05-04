Minivan driver dead after striking Hardin-Jefferson ISD school bus, no students injured

The bus was traveling east on Highway 90 when it was rear-ended by a Honda minivan.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — One driver is dead but no students are injured following a wreck involving a school bus and a minivan along U.S. Highway 90 west of China Monday morning.

The wreck involved a Hardin-Jefferson bus and a van which appeared to have struck the rear of the bus just west of China near McDermitt Road according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers, firefighters and medic responded to the fatal wreck in the eastbound lanes of the highway at about 7:15 a.m Monday morning.

The bus was traveling east on Highway 90 when it was rear-ended by a Dodge minivan according to Texas DPS trooper Lt. Chuck Havard.

The driver of the minivan was killed but none of the 11 students aboard the bus were injured according to a news release from the TExas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the Dodge minivan was pronounced deceased by Jefferson County Precinct Seven Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett at the crash scene. At this time, the driver remains entrapped inside the vehicle.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90 remain closed troopers investigate the wreck. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

A tarp covered the driver's side of the Honda minivan which was wedged beneath the back left side of the bus.

An "oversized load" banner often used by vehicles escorting 18-wheelers with oversized and wide loads was visible was visible atop the minivan.

It is unclear at this time if the minivan was actively escorting an oversized load at the time of the wreck.

The school bus driver was taken by ambulance to Baptist Hospital in Beaumont Havard said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.