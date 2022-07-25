Hundreds of flights nationwide could be impacted by Dallas Love Field shooting

After a woman who fired a gun was shot by a Dallas police officer, the entire airport was evacuated so all passengers could be rescreened, the TSA said.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — If you or someone you know is flying on Southwest Airlines Monday, you should check with your airline for possible delays.

Love Field in Dallas suspended operations after a woman fired a gun inside the terminal before being shot by an officer and wounded. The 37-year-old woman was taken to a hospital but we don't know her condition or motive.

All passengers in the airport at the time were evacuated after the shooting so they could be rescreened, which will take hours.

Just after 1 p.m., the airport tweeted that passengers should not come to Love Field and to check with their airlines for flight status.

That's going to have a trickle-down effect on hundreds of flights in Houston and across the country.

According to Flight Aware, at 2 p.m., 6% of Southwest flights in the U.S. were canceled and another 18% are delayed. We don't know how many of those were related to the Love Field shooting, but flightaware.com shows 15% of flights out of there were canceled.

🚨 FLIGHT OPERATIONS SUSPENDED: Passengers should refrain from coming to Dallas Love Field at this time as flight operations have been suspended. Travelers should check directly with their airline for the latest updates on their flight status. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/ihvHxKrjSp — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) July 25, 2022

The majority of flights at Love Field are Southwest Airlines, but Delta, Frontier and Alaska Airlines also fly in and out of there.

If you're booked on one of those airlines Monday or picking up someone from the airport, be sure and check with the airline for updates -- especially if they are coming directly from Dallas or they're on a connecting flight scheduled to stop there.

As of 2 p.m., Flight Aware showed 14% of Southwest flights out of Hobby Airport were delayed with 4% canceled.

At Bush Intercontinental Airport, 10% of Southwest flights were canceled and 60% of all flights headed to Love Field were canceled.