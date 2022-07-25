Rockwall Chief Max Geron, a former Dallas police commander, tweeted at about 11:20 a.m. that he "just got evacuated of Love Field after an apparent shooting"

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Police were responding to reports of shots fired inside of the Love Field airport in Dallas on Monday morning, police officials confirmed at around 11:30 a.m.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed to WFAA that officers were investigating reports of a shooting at the airport.

At least part of the airport was being evacuated during the incident on Monday morning, a North Texas police chief reported.

Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron, a former Dallas Police Department commander, tweeted about 11:20 a.m. that he "just got evacuated of Love Field after an apparent shooting."

"Family is safe," Geron tweeted. "TSA did a great job."

Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job. — Chief Max Geron (@ChiefGeron) July 25, 2022

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Love Field at 11:11 a.m. "due to security." More information from aviation officials was not released.