Lone Star Showdown Day 4: Texas Democrats meet with Sen. Joe Manchin in DC

Sen. Manchin is considered to be the swing vote on a federal voting bill.

WASHINGTON — The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives said he has chartered a plane to be in Washington on Saturday.

Dade Phelan said any legislator who'd like to come back to Texas may get on board.

The Texas Democrats on Thursday had what's arguably the most important meeting of their trip so far with West Virginia senator Joe Manchin, who is considered to be the swing vote on a federal voting bill and described the meeting as “good.”

"I think we had an opportunity to tell him what our situation is in Texas, and that is we wanted to be sure our constituents had a right to cast their votes,” said Rep. Senfronia Thompson.

Back home, Phelan is requesting all the Texas Democrats in Washington return the $221 they're paid per day during the session. Democrats on Wednesday said they expected all of the representatives would do so.

Phelan also released a memo Thursday stripping Rep. Joe Moody from his position of Speaker Pro Tem.