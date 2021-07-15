'No real purpose is being served' | U.S. Sen. John Cornyn says Texas House Democrats need to return to Austin

KHOU 11 News asked Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn about Democrats breaking quorum.

HOUSTON — Republicans argue Texas voting bills are about election security.

They say 24-hour voting puts a strain on smaller, local governments, and drive-thru voting for everyone, means large groups of people in one vehicle could confer or be influenced to vote as a block rather than independently.

You can more from the phone conference call with Sen. Cornyn below.

“No real purpose is being served except for publicity and maybe fundraising for these Texas Dems to be in Washington,” the senator said. “They need to be back in Austin doing the job they get paid for.”

While Democrats have Texas, a red state, in the crosshairs, Cornyn notes Texas has 17 days of early in-person voting.

That is compared to President Biden’s home state of Delaware, a blue state, has zero days of early in-person voting.