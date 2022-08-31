A Corpus Christi Police Department officer was on scene at the time and immediately took possession of the handgun, according to the CCPD blotter page.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — JFK Elementary in West Oso ISD went into lockdown Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. after school officials were notified that a four-year-old student was in possession of a loaded handgun on campus.

The off-duty CCPD Officer immediately took possession of and secured the weapon, according to the CCPD blotter page.

"While the district does not believe that students and staff were in any kind of imminent danger, as a precaution the campus had increased police presence and maintained a higher level of security at the school until the Corpus Christi Police Department provided an 'all clear' at 10:30 am," the statement said.

A letter was sent to parents via a robotext about the incident, the release stated. Information on what type of weapon was not given.

Superintendent Conrado Garcia said he is proud of the swift response and implementation of district safety procedures by the teachers, administrators, and officers.

30-year-old Paul Torres was arrested and charged with Making Firearm Accessible to Children and was additionally charged with Abandoning or Endangering a Child., according to the blotter page.

The department said that they want to remind residents to properly secure their firearms and keys, for such weapons should be kept away from children.

