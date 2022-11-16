Buc-ee's breaking ground on largest location in the country

Texans are going to love stopping into this Luling location for Beaver Nuggets and barbecue.

LULING, Texas — Texan's go-to spot for Beaver Nuggets -- Buc-ee's -- is breaking ground on their largest location yet. It's happening on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Luling, which is about 65 miles east of San Antonio.

The construction ceremony will mark the opening of the new facility that will be more than 75,000 square feet. This new Buc-ee's will replace the current one in Luling, which is actually the first Buc-ee's, the company said.

There will be 120 fueling positions and the convenience store will have all of the fan favorites, like their Texas barbecue, fudge, Beaver Nuggets, merch and more.

"Beaver and Don's pioneering concept of the Buc-ee's family travel center debuted in Luling 20 years ago," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "As we continue to share the Buc-ee's experience with the rest of the country, we are grateful for the opportunity to deepen our Lone Star roots and to keep our flagship, and the largest Buc-ee's ever, in Luling."