RIVER OAKS, Texas — The Texas AMBER Alert Network issued the following child abduction alert early Wednesday.

The River Oaks Police Department, near Fort Worth, is searching for Mia Negrete, a white female who is 4 months old. She is about two feet tall and weighs 15 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a sleeveless yellow onesie.

Police are looking for Summer Brook Davidson, a white female, 19 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing all black clothing and is on crutches with a broken foot with metal pins.

Police are also looking for Gemma Krystal Flores, a Hispanic, female, 24 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

The suspects are driving a white Nissan Frontier with unknown Texas plates.

"Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger," stated the AMBER Alert.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the River Oaks Police Department.

