HOUSTON — A Harris County jury has sentenced a convicted serial killer to death for his role in four murders.

The jury deliberated for 5 hours before handing down the sentence to 55-year-old Lucky Ward.

Ward was convicted of capital murder in 2010 for the deaths of Reita Long and Charlie Rodriguez. Long and Rodriguez were found within weeks of each other, one on the steps of a Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart building and another covered in blankets in a north Houston home. Investigators said Ward strangled his victims.

Ward was believed to have also killed Myra Ical and Carol E. Flood in 2010. He was linked to the death of Birdell Louis, who was strangled in 1985.

Prosecutors told jurors about Ward’s criminal history dating back to 1979, telling them he raped an 83-year-old woman in Brazoria County. He spent two decades in prison and was most recently charged in 2018 for having a shank in the Harris County Jail.

