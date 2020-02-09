AMBER Alert issued for 2 children last seen in Atlanta, Texas

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for 1-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood.

ATLANTA, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children last seen in Atlanta, Texas.

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for 1-year-old Tru Speratos, described as a white female, 2-foot-6 and 19 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and tutu.

Officials are also searching for 11-year-old Alex Arwood, described as a white, female, 4-foot-9, 120 pounds, sandy-colored hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

Police said the children were last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta, Texas, in a 2007 gold Honda Odyssey with a Texas license plate number of MBD 2390.