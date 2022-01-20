AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old teen last seen near Austin

Police are also searching for a man they suspect abducted the teen. They believe the teen is in grave or immediate danger.

AUSTIN, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued for 14-year-old Hillary Salcedo from Buda who police believe was abducted by a man.

Salcedo is described as a Hispanic female that is 5-feet and 4-inches tall, 105 pounds, has red hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket and a red shirt. She was last seen in the 700 block of Rolling Hills in Buda on Jan. 15.

The Austin Police Department is looking for Hector Avila, 28, in connection to Salcedo's abduction. Avila is described as a Hispanic man that is 4-feet and 9-inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his shoulder.

The APD said the suspect was last heard from in Austin.

Authorities believe Salcedo is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 512-974-5250.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.