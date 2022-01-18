Evacuations underway in Bastrop as fire burns through 630 acres

Officials say the fire started in relation to a prescribed burn.

BASTROP, Texas — Officials are evacuating nearby residents in Bastrop County as first responders work to get a large wildfire fire under control on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, the wildfire started at 100 Park Road 1A in Bastrop, just north of SH 71 and south of SH 21. At approximately, 4:15 p.m., Bastrop County OEM said the fire was burning along Power Plant Road toward Lake Bastrop North Shore, which is north of SH 21.

Officials are asking the following residents to evacuate:

Update at 5:29 p.m.: Bluebonnet, Sage, Buckhorn and other associated streets are being evacuated by sheriff’s deputies.

Update at 5:18 p.m.: Fire has crossed Hwy 21 and moving north through the neighborhood. Evacuating homes between Boy Scout Camp and FM 1441 at Highway 21.

Update at 3:20 p.m.: Residents along Pine Tree Loop, Linda Lane and Lisa Lane.

Update at 2:55 p.m.: Residents at Pine Hill Estates including Pine Hill Drive and roads in between.

Bastrop ISD said secondary students who live in the evacuation zone can stay at school so parents can pick them up. The buses impacted include 104 (BHS), 121 (BIS/BMS/BHS), 125 (BIS/BMS/BHS), 321 (BHS), 342 (BHS) and 303 (BIS/BMS). Any bus students who live in the evacuation area will be returned to school at the end of the route.

PHOTOS: Rolling Pines Fire Bastrop 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Officials said aircraft will be making water and retardant drops to help slow the spread of the fire and assist in protecting structures in the area.

Some road closures have also been implemented at SH 21 at the south shore of Lake Bastrop and E. SH 21 at FM 1441.

BASTROP WILDFIRE: East State Highway 21 at FM 1441 is closed.



Deputies are turning people around. pic.twitter.com/eNYDegU107 — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) January 18, 2022

The Texas A&M Forest Service said it is responding to a request for assistance with the fire, which the forest service estimated is currently consuming about 500 acres and is 10% contained. The fire has so far had a footprint of at least 630 acres.

The Winchester Fire Department also has three units and six crew members already on scene assisting. The department sent two brush trucks and a tanker/tender.

The Elgin Recreational Center will be used as a shelter for evacuees. The Bastrop Senior Center has been made available for first responders to rest, eat and shower. Additionally, the Bastrop Area Livestock Show Barn and Bastrop Rodeo Arena are open for the evacuation of livestock. Please call Junior Tucker at 512-653-8903 or Hillary Long at 512-657-7056 before you haul your animals.

The Rolling Pines Fire is currently impacting areas within Bastrop County. This post will be updated with any new... Posted by Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

BCOEM confirmed that the wildfire started in relation to a prescribed burn at Bastrop State Park. The burn was set to be conducted Tuesday, Jan. 18, and possibly the next day as well. Park Road 1C from Harmon Road to Park Road 1A were closed for the prescribed burn.

Heads up. Bastrop State Park will be conducting prescribed fire today, Tuesday 1/18 and possibly tomorrow, Wednesday 1/19 if conditions are favorable. Posted by Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management on Monday, January 17, 2022

Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape told KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman the prescribed burn broke the lines and ignited new fires as winds picked up.

"The winds were just stronger than anyone anticipated," he told the Statesman.

The forest service said Tuesday presented an increased danger for wildfires due to warm, dry and windy conditions on the forecast. Since Friday, the forest service reports the department, along with local fire departments, have responded to 97 wildfires that burned 7,460 acres of land around the state. Strong north winds and dry vegetation contributed to increased wildfire activity over the weekend, the forest service said.

Increased wildfire danger is anticipated today as warm, dry and windy conditions are in the forecast. Forecast fire... Posted by Texas A&M Forest Service on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Bluebonnet Coop said Tuesday it was "de-energizing power lines for the safety of emergency crews and residents near the fire in Bastrop County, east of Bastrop State Park along Texas Highway 21."

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is also in place for the area over the fire. As a reminder, flying recreational drones is not safe for crews working in the area.

There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place for the area over the #RollingPinesFire in Bastrop County [NOTAM: FDC 2/5658, https://t.co/z8GUpHKGDC]. Please avoid the area to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft. pic.twitter.com/c2dnFPE2V5 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) January 18, 2022

Bastrop County has been home to a number of extreme fires over the past decade.

The Bastrop Complex fire of September 2011 at the time was the most destructive wildfire in state history. It burned through around 34,000 acres and destroyed approximately 1,700 homes and businesses. Two people died as a result of the fire.

The Hidden Pines Fire then occurred a few years later in October of 2015. About 4,600 acres were burned and 64 structures were destroyed.