Better Business Bureau warns of fundraising scams in wake of North Texas mall shooting

ALLEN, Texas — Several fundraising accounts have popped up online requesting donations for people affected by the Allen Premium Outlets shooting. But that does not mean that every site you come upon will be legitimate.

The Better Business Bureau recommends that donors do their research before submitting payments, especially online.

In the days following the shooting, people close to the Allen tragedy and those who felt the need to connect with them formed a united front at a memorial for the eight victims.

Like many of the mourners, Laura Cahoon, said she felt motivated to do something to support grieving relatives.

“I had read online that there's a good GoFundMe raising lots of money for the survivor, that little boy that he lost his whole family,” Cahoon said.

The fundraiser for William Cho, 6, is one of several GoFundMe accounts that were created to collect donations for people affected by the Allen shooting.

Monica Horton with the BBB says some crowdfunding sites have become breeding grounds for swindlers.

“The crooks are good. They will use pictures and family names and post these crowdfunding requests without family's permission,” Horton said.

Crowdfunding scams have become so common, the BBB created a special section on its website with tips to consider before donating.

The BBB also has an online tracker to look up existing scams.

It is an extra step that Horton says could save donors financial and emotional stress.

“We want people to give, and we want them to still give generously. But you need to take a step back, do your research, and make sure you are, you know, donating money that's going to actually reach the victims who need it,” Horton said.

Victims like William Cho, who lost his parents and a brother in this tragedy.

“I don't think he's going to remember this. But no, no, he'll hear about it as he grows up,” Cahoon said.