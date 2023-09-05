Raising the age limit to buy some guns; will it matter?

This week, Texas state legislators voted to advance a bill that would raise the legal age to buy certain semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 years old.

HOUSTON — In a surprise move on Monday, Texas lawmakers voted to advance House Bill 2744 which would raise the legal age to buy, rent or borrow certain semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 years old. The weapons included are semi-automatic rifles with a caliber greater than .22.

The bill still has a long way to go before becoming law. It would have to pass the full House and Senate.

But, if HB 2744 does pass, would it make much of a difference?

We looked at six of the more recent deadly mass shootings in Texas, which make up just a small sampling of the total.

2016: Dallas, Texas : Five police officers were killed by a 25-year-old gunman. He used an AK-47-style assault rifle. House Bill 2744 would not have stopped this shooting .

: Five police officers were killed by a 25-year-old gunman. He used an AK-47-style assault rifle. . 2017: Sutherland Springs, Texas : Twenty-six people were killed by a 26-year-old gunman who used an AR-556 rifle and two handguns. House Bill 2744 would not have stopped this shooting .

: Twenty-six people were killed by a 26-year-old gunman who used an AR-556 rifle and two handguns. . 2018: Santa Fe, Texas : Ten people were killed by a suspected gunman who was 17 at the time. Investigators said he used a shotgun and a .38 caliber revolver. Both weapons were purchased by his father. House Bill 2744 would not have stopped this shooting .

: Ten people were killed by a suspected gunman who was 17 at the time. Investigators said he used a shotgun and a .38 caliber revolver. Both weapons were purchased by his father. . 2019: El Paso, Texas : Twenty-three people were killed at a Walmart by a 21-year-old gunman who used an AK-47. But, he was 20 when he purchased the weapon. House Bill 2744 could have stopped this shooting .

: Twenty-three people were killed at a Walmart by a 21-year-old gunman who used an AK-47. But, he was 20 when he purchased the weapon. . 2022: Uvalde, Texas : Twenty-one people were killed at Robb Elementary by an 18-year-old gunman who used an AR-15-style rifle that he bought. House Bill 2744 could have stopped this shooting .

: Twenty-one people were killed at Robb Elementary by an 18-year-old gunman who used an AR-15-style rifle that he bought. . 2023: Allen, Texas: Eight people were killed at a shopping center by a 33-year-old gunman who used an AR-style rifle and a handgun. House Bill 2744 would not have stopped this shooting.

There were 93 total victims in these six incidents alone, out of those, HB 2744 could have made a difference in saving 44 of them, many children. This helps explain why several of the victim’s families from Uvalde have been pushing for this legislation to pass.

