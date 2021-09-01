x
Texas News

See how lawmakers voted on the abortion and permitless carry laws that went into effect today

Senate Bill 8 and House Bill 1927 are now law in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — You've heard a lot about the new laws that went into effect on September 1. Two of the ones getting the most attention -- the new abortion law (Senate Bill 8) and one on permitless carry (HB 1927).  The lawmakers' districts are in parenthesis.

Harris County 

Representatives:

Sam Harless (126) HB 1927 – yes | SB 8 -  yes

Dan Huberty (127) HB 1927- yes  |  SB 8 - yes

Briscoe Cain (123) HB 1927- yes  |  SB 8 -  yes

Dennis paul (129) HB 1927- yes  |  SB 8 - yes

Tom Oliverson (130) HB 1927- yes  |  SB 8 - yes

Alma A. Allen (131) HB 1927- no  |  SB 8 - no

Mike Schofield (132) HB 1927 - yes  |  SB 8 - yes

Jim Murphy (133) HB 1927 - yes  |  SB 8 - yes

Ann Johnson (132) HB 1927 - no  |  SB 8 - no

Jon E. Rosenthal (135) HB 1927 - no  |  SB 8 - no

Gene Wu (137) HB 1927 - no  |  SB 8 - no

Lacey Hull (138) HB 1927 - yes  |  SB 8 - yes

Jarvis Johnson (139) HB 1927 - no  |  SB 8 - no

Armando Walle (140) HB 1927  -  no  |  SB 8 -   no

Senfronia Thompson (141) HB 1927  -  no |  SB 8 -   no

Harold V. Dutton, Jr. (142) HB 1927  -  no  |  SB 8  -  no

Ana Hernandez (143) HB 1927  -  no  |  SB 8  -  no

Mary Ann Perez (144) HB 1927  -  no  |  SB 8  -  no

Christina Morales (145) HB 1927  -  no  |  SB 8  -  no

Shawn Thierry (146) HB 1927  -   no  |  SB 8  -  no

Garnet F. Coleman (147) HB 1927  -  absent, excused  |  SB 8  -  absent/excused

Penny Morales Shaw (148) HB 1927  -  no  |  SB 8  -  no

Hubert Vo (149) HB 1927  -  absent, excused  |   SB 8  -  no

Valoree Swanson (150) HB 1927  -   yes  |  SB 8  -   yes

Senators:

Brandon Creighton (4) HB 1927 absent, excused | SB 8 absent, recused

Carol Alvarado (6) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no

Paul Bettencourt (7) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes

Larry Taylor (11) HB 1927  -  yes  |   SB 8  -  yes

Borris L. Miles (13) HB 1927  -  no  |  SB 8  -  no

John Whitmire (15) HB 1927  -  no  |  SB 8  -  no

Joan Huffman (17) HB 1927  -  yes  |  SB 8  -  yes

Lois W. Kolkhorst (18) HB 1927  -  yes |  SB 8  -  yes

Brazoria County 

Representatives:

Cody Vasut (district 25) HB 1927  -  yes  |  SB 8  -  yes

Ed Thompson (district 29) HB 1927  -  yes |   SB 8  -  yes

Senators:

Larry Taylor (11) HB 1927  -  yes  |  SB 8 -   yes

Joan Huffman (17) HB 1927  -  yes  |  SB 8  -  yes

Fort Bend County

Representatives:

Jacey Jetton (26) HB 1927  -  yes |   SB 8  -  yes

Ron Reynolds (27) HB 1927  -  no  |   SB 8  -  no

Gary Gates (28) HB 1927  -  yes  |  SB 8  -  yes

Phil Stephenson (85) HB 1927  -  yes  |   SB 8  -  yes

Senators:

Borris L. Miles (13) HB 1927  -  no  |  SB 8  -  no

Joan Huffman (17) HB 1927  -  yes  |  SB 8  -  yes

Lois W. Kolkhorst HB 1927  -  yes  |  SB 8 -   yes

Galveston County

Representatives:

Mayes Middleton (23) HB 1927  -  yes  |  SB 8  -   yes

Greg Bonnen (24) HB 1927  -  yes |  SB 8  -  yes

Senators:

Brandon Creighton (4) HB 1927 absent, excused |  SB 8 absent, excused

Larry Taylor (11) HB 1927  -  yes  |  SB 8 -  yes

Montgomery County

Representatives:

Cecil Bell, Jr. HB 1927  -   yes  |   SB 8  -  yes

Steve Toth (15) HB 1927  -  yes  |  SB 8  -  yes

Will Metcalf (16) HB 1927 - yes  |  SB 8  -  yes

Senators:

Robert Nichols (3) HB 1927  -  yes  |  SB 8  -  yes

Brandon Creighton (4) HB 1927 -  absent/excused  |  SB 8  -  absent/ excused

