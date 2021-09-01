See how lawmakers voted on the abortion and permitless carry laws that went into effect today

AUSTIN, Texas — You've heard a lot about the new laws that went into effect on September 1. Two of the ones getting the most attention -- the new abortion law (Senate Bill 8) and one on permitless carry (HB 1927). The lawmakers' districts are in parenthesis.
Harris County
Representatives:
Sam Harless (126) HB 1927 – yes | SB 8 - yes
Dan Huberty (127) HB 1927- yes | SB 8 - yes
Briscoe Cain (123) HB 1927- yes | SB 8 - yes
Dennis paul (129) HB 1927- yes | SB 8 - yes
Tom Oliverson (130) HB 1927- yes | SB 8 - yes
Alma A. Allen (131) HB 1927- no | SB 8 - no
Mike Schofield (132) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Jim Murphy (133) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Ann Johnson (132) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
Jon E. Rosenthal (135) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
Gene Wu (137) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
Lacey Hull (138) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Jarvis Johnson (139) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
Armando Walle (140) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
Senfronia Thompson (141) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
Harold V. Dutton, Jr. (142) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
Ana Hernandez (143) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
Mary Ann Perez (144) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
Christina Morales (145) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
Shawn Thierry (146) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
Garnet F. Coleman (147) HB 1927 - absent, excused | SB 8 - absent/excused
Penny Morales Shaw (148) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
Hubert Vo (149) HB 1927 - absent, excused | SB 8 - no
Valoree Swanson (150) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Senators:
Brandon Creighton (4) HB 1927 absent, excused | SB 8 absent, recused
Carol Alvarado (6) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
Paul Bettencourt (7) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Larry Taylor (11) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Borris L. Miles (13) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
John Whitmire (15) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
Joan Huffman (17) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Lois W. Kolkhorst (18) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Brazoria County
Representatives:
Cody Vasut (district 25) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Ed Thompson (district 29) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Senators:
Larry Taylor (11) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Joan Huffman (17) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Fort Bend County
Representatives:
Jacey Jetton (26) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Ron Reynolds (27) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
Gary Gates (28) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Phil Stephenson (85) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Senators:
Borris L. Miles (13) HB 1927 - no | SB 8 - no
Joan Huffman (17) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Lois W. Kolkhorst HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Galveston County
Representatives:
Mayes Middleton (23) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Greg Bonnen (24) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Senators:
Brandon Creighton (4) HB 1927 absent, excused | SB 8 absent, excused
Larry Taylor (11) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Montgomery County
Representatives:
Cecil Bell, Jr. HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Steve Toth (15) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Will Metcalf (16) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Senators:
Robert Nichols (3) HB 1927 - yes | SB 8 - yes
Brandon Creighton (4) HB 1927 - absent/excused | SB 8 - absent/ excused