Texas Tower, the newest Houston skyline addition, opens in downtown

Garden spaces, restaurants and gorgeous views of the Houston landscape are just a few features of this innovative architectural work.

HOUSTON — Texas Tower, one of the latest additions to the downtown Houston skyline, has officially opened.

The new office building by developers Hines and Ivanhoé Cambridge peaks at 47 stories high and has a square footage of 1 million, according to a statement from the development group.

Pelli Clarke and Partners designed the tower.

It features flexible workspaces, innovative common-area designs, multiple food offerings, public gardens, and a high-performance fitness center. The location is close to the Central Business District, Theatre District, and the Historic District.

“Texas Tower provides space for work at the intersection of quality, functionality, sustainability, and well-being that focuses on individuals’ desire to work in spaces that maximize their performance, their health, and their happiness,” said John Mooz, senior managing director at Hines.

Texas Tower is already 50% occupied, the developers said.

High-profile tenants include international developer Hines, which uses the space as its headquarters, and Vinson and Elkins, one of the biggest and oldest law firms in Houston. It also has contracts with global law firms McGuireWoods and DLA Piper.